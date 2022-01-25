Meet YPG’s new Army Community Service Director

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Yuma Proving Ground’s new Army Community Service Director

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Story by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has a new Army Community Service (ACS) Director, and he is no stranger to the desert southwest.

    Arizona native and Cibola High School graduate Jamie Amon was named ACS Director after Mardy Clark retired in December, having spent almost 35 years in the position.

    “I am getting acclimated with the Army,” Amon said after spending more than two decades with the United States Coast Guard.

    Amon attended and graduated college from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

    “I was a Boarding Officer, I served eight years at sea doing law enforcement.” And in that time he said he worked in many positions: drug enforcement, fishery enforcement, and waterway management.

    He would go on to join the Army-Baylor program at Fort Sam Houston specializing in its health administration program and eventually becoming the regional director for Coast Guard work life programs, while supervising nine clinics across the southeast United States.

    “We call them work life programs but it is basically the same job as here at YPG Army Community Service Command.” Amon explained the programs focused on things like sexual assault prevention, domestic violence, and family advocacy.

    “I think the challenge for these programs is relevance, the services that we provide need to be relevant. They need to be relevant for the individual commands and we need to provide them good guidance so they follow the necessary steps,” Amon said. “My big push is really just to make sure we assist the command in performing their jobs, that is really what we are here for.”

    Outside of performing his new role, and while no longer being at sea, his love for the water hasn’t diminished. “I love to fish and hunt,” Amon said.

