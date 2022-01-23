Arizona native and Cibola High School graduate Jamie Amon was named Army Community Service Director after Mardy Clark retired in December, having spent almost 35 years in the position.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7021391
|VIRIN:
|220123-D-HP227-032
|Resolution:
|4048x2696
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Yuma Proving Ground’s new Army Community Service Director, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet YPG’s new Army Community Service Director
LEAVE A COMMENT