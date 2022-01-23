Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Yuma Proving Ground’s new Army Community Service Director

    Meet Yuma Proving Ground's new Army Community Service Director

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Arizona native and Cibola High School graduate Jamie Amon was named Army Community Service Director after Mardy Clark retired in December, having spent almost 35 years in the position.

    Meet YPG&rsquo;s new Army Community Service Director

