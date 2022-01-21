Experts Among Us: MWR's Leisure Skills Program Needs You!

Experts walk among us in Sigonella, but like superheroes, they’re not always recognizable at first glance. Your neighbor could be an excellent cookie decorator. That person checking out next to you in the commissary might be a professional photographer. Maybe you have a secret identity as a soap maker!



Fortunately, the leisure skills program at Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) allows these experts to share their superpowers with the community.



According to Macky Vellon, the MWR entertainment coordinator, this program has allowed community members to create programming that benefits the community in numerous ways.



“These courses offer a unique source of entertainment and skills-development to individuals on base,” said Vellon. “These courses are taught in English, with guaranteed easy parking on base, and in the security of an MWR space or classroom. Really, leisure skills classes are just a stress-free way of getting out of the house and learning or further developing a craft or skill.”



The leisure skills program is also a great opportunity for the instructors, many of whom are military spouses who faced difficulties finding work opportunities while stationed in Sigonella. Providers are not required to have any specific degrees, certifications or licenses in order to teach their subject matter.



“Teaching these offers a creative outlet while also providing a new source of revenue for these instructors, as nearly all of the income from the courses goes directly to the providers,” said Vellon.



One such provider is Sesalee Surls, who has been providing breathwork sessions to the community through the leisure skills program.



“Most people in the military community have never even heard of breathwork because it’s not as mainstream as yoga and meditation, but it is becoming more well-known,” said Surls. “I think it's important, especially on a military base, to have more options than the normal classes to take for mental/emotional/spiritual health.”



Surls is grateful to be able to make a difference in the community while also furthering her own personal goals.



“Now that I am a contractor, I have been able to grow my audience with the help of their marketing, and I get to help people like I always wanted to,” she said. “I think if there is something that someone feels they have something to offer, then they should definitely look into holding a class with MWR.”



While COVID-19 mitigation measures and the regular transitions of military life have impacted the offerings available, Vellon is eager to provide more options to the community.



“We've got some great new providers in the past couple of months and are having conversations now with several additional individuals to bring some new types of classes to the Sigonella community,” she said. “With that being said, we still need course instructors and hope anyone who has a passion or hobby and some experience and/or training will reach out in order to offer their knowledge to everyone else on base!”



If you're interested in signing up to provide programming for an MWR leisure skills class, please email Macky Vellon, Special Events Coordinator, at mcbride.vellon@eu.navy.mil or call 624-4263.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:54 Story ID: 413359 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experts Among Us: MWR's Leisure Skills Program Needs You!, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.