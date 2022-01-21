LS2 Lyle Nembhard - In the Spotlight

Keeping the Navy afloat involves a great deal of work behind the scenes. Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Nembhard, from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., attached to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, works at the Logistics Support Center (LSC) and is one Sailor whose work and job help to keep the Navy running.



Although Nembhard now maintains the inner structures of the Navy, he originally joined to find structure for his own life.



“As a young 17 year old American citizen with both parents still living in Jamaica, I had no money to support myself and needed structure only the military could provide,” stated Nembhard. “I joined the Navy to travel the world and get a new outlook on life outside of Florida including new experiences, leadership and structure.”



While the work of a Logistic Specialist may not be glamorous, it is essential and necessary for the Navy to function. An LS can manage inventories and financial systems, distribute mail and supplies, and maintain databases and reports. Here at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Nembhard’s job often takes him to Augusta Bay Port Facility, working as the liaison between ships and the base to provide support and any resources the ships need. Recently, Nembhard supervised and provided supplies to the Military Sealift Command supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) in support of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.



Nembhard says he enjoys being in a broad field providing customer service and having meaningful interactions with the ship, supply officers, and local nationals from around the world in support of the mission, and his pride in his work has been noticed.



“Not only has he improved the command’s mission readiness and provided logistics support to U.S. afloat and ashore units in the 5th and 6th Fleet AOR [area of operations], he also trained and had a positive influence on the lives and careers of more than 60 Sailors as the site’s career counselor,” said LS1 Vanessa Alvarez, LSC’s leading petty officer and Nembhard’s immediate supervisor.



Alvarez described Nembhard as an active leader who remains visible on the deckplate and who dedicates much of his time to his Sailors, “encouraging them to achieve higher levels of qualifications and education while simultaneously maintaining high levels of service to the fleet.”



For Nembhard, leadership is just part of the job.



“Serving in the Navy means I can use my personal and professional experiences to lead my Sailors,” explained Nembhard. ”I get a chance to teach them what I have learned while allowing them to teach me how to be a better leader.”



His dedication to his work and his Sailors can be attributed to a piece of advice his father gave him.



“My dad told me if I am to do anything, to do it to the best of my ability,” stated Nembhard. “This advice has stuck with me in life and has helped me stay motivated in all that I do in the Navy.”



Nembhard applies his father’s advice outside of work as well and is taking college courses to work on a degree in wildlife biology with plans to become a zoologist after his time in the Navy. He also spends his free time traveling, scuba diving and riding his motorcycle.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:53 Story ID: 413358 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LS2 Lyle Nembhard - In the Spotlight, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.