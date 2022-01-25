100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA ‘Resource Advisor OTY’ award

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. José Escano, 100th Maintenance Squadron programs and...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. José Escano, 100th Maintenance Squadron programs and commander’s support staff flight chief, earned the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa-level Resource Advisor of the Year award for 2021. His accomplishments that won Escano the award include procuring the contract for aerospace ground equipment global positioning system trackers for 630 pieces of AGE equipment, and being involved with the Spark Tank initiative in getting the first Integrated Respirator Information System prototype of an intrinsically safe respirator attachment for the fuels shop to use while working in confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. José Escano, 100th Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall has won the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa-level Resource Advisor of the Year Award for 2021.



Previously working in aircraft structural maintenance, Escano is now the 100th MXS programs and commander’s support staff flight chief and became his squadron’s resources advisor in October 2020.



“I wanted a chance to step outside of my career field and try something else,” said Escano. “As the resource advisor, I was involved in procuring the contract for aerospace ground equipment global positioning system trackers. We’re able to ‘ping’ the units once a day and track their current location – so if we were to forward-deploy with any of that equipment, we’d know exactly where it is at any point in time.”



The value of the 630 AGE units is approximately $23 million, so knowing their locations is vital.



Escano was also involved in using Spark Tank funding – $300,000 won by RAF Mildenhall a few years ago as part of the Spark Tank innovation competition – to pay for the first Integrated Respirator Information System prototype. The new accessory is scheduled to be used at RAF Mildenhall within the next few months.



“In the past, there hasn’t been a way to go inside the fuel tank or fuel cell with items that are not intrinsically safe. You don’t want a risk of sparks inside the fuel tank that could cause an explosion,” he said. “Communication with the tank entrant is vital to ensure the member is doing okay, as well, as well as to relay live information regarding any situation occurring inside the fuel cell. Going forward, the Spark Tank idea is a respirator that’s fitted with a camera, a built-in light, and a two-way audio system that allows the person going inside, to communicate with somebody outside the tank.”



Another big project that Escano was heavily involved in as the resource advisor was using innovation funds to install Wi-Fi in three aircraft maintenance hangar facilities on base.



“A lot of these facilities don’t have sufficient cell signal and it causes problems trying to communicate inside the building in certain locations,” he remarked.



During President Joe Biden’s visit to RAF Mildenhall in 2021, the new Wi-Fi signal enabled media agencies to broadcast worldwide.



Escano’s dedication and passion for ensuring his squadron’s funds are used in the best way possible for its Airmen has not gone unnoticed by his leadership.



“We are so proud and lucky to have Tech. Sgt. José Escano as a part of the 100th Maintenance Squadron,” said Maj. Taylor Branco, 100th MXS commander. “Winning the USAFE-AFAFRICA Resource Advisor of the Year award is a testament to how hard he works every single day to drive this squadron forward.”