Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA ‘Resource Advisor OTY’ award

    100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA ‘Resource Advisor OTY’ award

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. José Escano, 100th Maintenance Squadron programs and commander’s support staff flight chief, earned the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa-level Resource Advisor of the Year award for 2021. His accomplishments that won Escano the award include procuring the contract for aerospace ground equipment global positioning system trackers for 630 pieces of AGE equipment, and being involved with the Spark Tank initiative in getting the first Integrated Respirator Information System prototype of an intrinsically safe respirator attachment for the fuels shop to use while working in confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 04:51
    Photo ID: 7021077
    VIRIN: 220112-F-EJ686-1007
    Resolution: 3000x2135
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA ‘Resource Advisor OTY’ award, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA &lsquo;Resource Advisor OTY&rsquo; award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Maintenance Squadron
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Resource Advisor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT