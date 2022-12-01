100th MXS Airman earns USAFE-AFAFRICA ‘Resource Advisor OTY’ award

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. José Escano, 100th Maintenance Squadron programs and commander’s support staff flight chief, earned the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa-level Resource Advisor of the Year award for 2021. His accomplishments that won Escano the award include procuring the contract for aerospace ground equipment global positioning system trackers for 630 pieces of AGE equipment, and being involved with the Spark Tank initiative in getting the first Integrated Respirator Information System prototype of an intrinsically safe respirator attachment for the fuels shop to use while working in confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

