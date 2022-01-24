Exchange Helps Military Community Start 2022 Off Right with Better-For-You Meal, Snack Options

Courtesy Photo | Looking to kick off the New Year with better-for-you meals and snacks? The Army & Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Looking to kick off the New Year with better-for-you meals and snacks? The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has Warfighters and military families covered with a variety of options to help them lead a BE FIT lifestyle. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Warfighters and military families make their New Year’s resolutions a reality by offering a variety of better-for-you meal and snack options.



“Helping Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families lead a BE FIT lifestyle is critical to the Exchange’s mission of enhancing force readiness and resiliency,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Whether in the food court or on the go, the Exchange makes it easy for members of the military community to make the right choices for their nutritional needs and lifestyle.”



As a partner in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Operation Live Well initiative, the Exchange is dedicated to nourishing Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with better-for-you options at Exchange restaurants and Express convenience stores.



All of the Exchange’s 1,700 restaurants, including Subway, Qdoba and Starbucks, offer better-for-you options. Participating Exchange restaurants worldwide also offer $2 off entrée salads every Wednesday. Exchange customers can also look for “Build a Better You” signing and videos in Exchange food courts for better-for-you meal options.



In 2021, the Exchange continued to expand healthy dining options at Army and Air Force installations, opening more than 50 new restaurants worldwide. About 62% of these were from better-for-you brands, marking the sixth year in a row that more than half of new Exchange restaurants were healthy name brands.



Shoppers on the go can also make informed meal and snack choices, with 325 Express stores making it easy to spot better-for-you options thanks to Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags. Exchanges and Expresses carry more 370 BE FIT-approved items, including fresh fruit, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, trail mix and nuts, tuna, grass-fed meat snacks and jerky, veggie chips, bottled water, and more.



Warfighters and families can also make informed decisions at Exchange vending machines, which offer baked chips, dried fruit, trail mix and other options that fulfill National Automatic Merchandising Association Fit Pick requirements. Such items contain fewer than 35% of calories from fat, fewer than 10% of calories from saturated fat and fewer than 35% total weight from sugar.



Shoppers can learn more about the Exchange’s better-for-you offerings—including online nutritional guides for Exchange restaurants, highlights from the Exchange’s Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle selection and more—at bit.ly/hubbefitnutrition.



