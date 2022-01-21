Winter storm preparation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Keeping Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ roads and airfields open is a priority when inclement weather hits. The wing has safety protocols and teams in place to keep JBLE fully operational.



“We’re getting hourly updates with the inclement weather coming in. All that is filtered through leadership,” Justin Edelman, the foreman of the heavy repair pavement shop, with the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron said. “We have augmentees from multiple units that are helping with running some of our snowplows and making sure the base stays as operable as possible.”



Airman 1st Class Jacob Emmett is one of the 633d CES HVAC Airmen who volunteered to help with winter-weather preparations and snow removal.



“Winter-weather prep is key to Air Power,” Emmett said. “The prep work, I think, takes more priority to help ensure the safety of our Airmen and their families.”



The safety protocols currently in place are keeping the roads clear and drivable, getting the deicer truck out in a timely manner and making sure that the snow doesn’t pile up in spots that are dangerous to motorists.



“We have teams that will go out and monitor the ground temperatures on the road,” Edelman said. “This is one of the biggest things because there is a small window between when it is raining and then turns to actual snow. The ambient temperature may say it is 35 degrees, but that road actually could be below freezing temperatures.”



According to Edelman, the accumulation of ice and snow on roads can increase the possibility of motor accidents. If the flight line is not cleared, an aircraft cannot control their plane landing and taking off, it can cause a huge risk and prevent their mission from going. That’s why it is critical to be ready. All of the equipment is ready to go at a moment's notice.



“My biggest pieces of advice are to stay warm, stay safe, and don’t drive [under the inclement weather],” said Emmett.



And if driving is unavoidable, “drive slowly,” Edelman said. “Be cautious, especially coming up to stop lights and stop signs. Take a little bit of extra time and slow down a little bit sooner.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:48 Story ID: 413328 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US