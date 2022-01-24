For immediate release Malmstrom, Great Falls Public Schools to create new education opportunities

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – Malmstrom Air Force Base and Great Falls Public Schools are partnering to create several new education opportunities and initiatives.



These initiatives include:

• A pilot Pre-K program for select Malmstrom AFB families to launch at Skyline Center in academic year 2022.

• A shadow/intern program for students to launch in academic year 2022. This program will be available to Junior and Senior High School students enrolled in the JROTC program.

• A Child Development Center intern program to launch academic year 2022. This program will be pioneered with an initial four students.

• An educator’s summit to be hosted by Malmstrom in the spring.

• Exploring and expanding ways to launch diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

• Inserting and expanding violence prevention coordinator programs at Loy Elementary School.

• A 341st Missile Wing mission immersion for educators.

There is a town hall scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Grizzly Bend where representatives from the base and GFPS will be available to explain the new initiative and answer questions.



The in-person event is open only to those with base access, but credentialed media who would like to attend the town hall should contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050 by 3 p.m. Jan. 25. The town hall will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/malmstromairforcebase.



“We are excited to partner with GFPS on these new education programs,” said Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st MW commander. “Quality of education for children matters greatly to our military families. That education is not only key to military readiness, it’s an opportunity to foster the critical relationship between the base and our local community.”



Superintendent Tom Moore echoed the importance of partnerships and a continued commitment to making education a positive experience for military families.



“We look forward to developing new programs and pathways of learning with Malmstrom, such as an initial offering of pre-K for some military families next school year,” said Tom Moore, Great Falls Public Schools superintendent. “We recognize military children serve in their own unique way and offer rich and diverse experiences in our schools. We want to make sure military kids achieve their potential here and feel a sense of belonging in our schools.”



For more information, contact the 341st MW Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.

