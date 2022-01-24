U.S., Niger partner to enhance basic training program

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Carmen Daugherty | Army Maj. Mamadou Sylla talks to Niger army basic training instructors as recruits...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Carmen Daugherty | Army Maj. Mamadou Sylla talks to Niger army basic training instructors as recruits disassemble and reassemble weapons Dec. 7, 2021. Sylla led a small team from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa on a visit to Niger to discuss projects and plans to enhance the Forces Armées Nigériennes basic training in coordination with the U.S. Embassy Niamey, Office of Security Cooperation and the Regional Training Institute of the Indiana Army National Guard. The FAN basic training capability enhancement project, part of the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program, is scheduled to be completed before April. Instructions from the Indiana ANG Regional Training Institute are set to train and certify the FAN basic training instructors. The project aims to standardize FAN basic training in order to provide continuity for a professional security force to counter regional threats and violent extremist organizations. The Indiana Army National Guard and Niger are matched in the National Guard and U.S. Africa Command State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army photo by Carmen Daugherty.) see less | View Image Page

NIAMEY, Niger – In December, U.S. Army and National Guard Soldiers joined forces to conduct a Final Planning Event in Niger as part of an ongoing partnership with the Forces Armées Nigériennes (FAN) to enhance the Niger basic training program. The purpose of the visit was to coordinate logistic support, validate the training plan with the partner nation and set the conditions for the execution of phase III of the basic training enhancement program.

The basic training enhancement program, funded by the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership program, is a joint effort between U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and the Indiana National Guard, 138th Regional Training Institute (RTI), as well as the FAN.

In February 2022, the 138th RTI’s accredited basic training instructors will travel to Tondibiah Basic Training Camp, Niger to help enhance the FANs existing basic training program, provide continuity for a professional security force and standardize the program of instruction.

Lt. Col. Maurice Curtis, RTI Operations Officer, said that the opportunity for National Guard soldiers to travel to Niger to assist in the program has been beneficial for trainers and participants alike.

“What we are doing here is bringing our certified instructors to help standardize Niger’s basic training program,” Curtis said. “Our instructors will face new training challenges that they wouldn’t normally face in a training environment – these challenges will ultimately make them better instructors.”

During the FPE in December, representatives from the Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy, Niamey, Niger, SETAF-AF, INARNG, RTI and the FAN leadership reviewed details of the planning process, conducted site assessments, validated the training plan and documented the required logistical support to ensure a successful training mission.

Sgt. First Class Brandon Ledbetter, an RTI course manager, said the program assesses the experience of both instructors and students when gauging overall success.

“We train U.S. Soldiers every day, so one of the residual effects of working with Soldiers from other countries is that this program presents a unique and new challenge to us,” Ledbetter said. “This program allows our RTI instructors to pass on our knowledge, skills and experience to the Niger instructors while overall improving the strength and capabilities of the RTI.”

Sgt. Abdole Rachid Abdon, a FAN Basic Training instructor, said that he is looking forward to the RTI’s program of instruction and eager to start learning new ways to teach his students.

Abdon has served with the FAN for 10 years, and said that opportunities like this allow him to continue learning so he can further enhance his capabilities and those of his soldiers.

“I’ve found that we never stop learning,” Abdon said. “We will all move on to other positions and we must always learn and strive to be the best. I am in the Niger Army to serve and protect the people. Niger is for all of us. In order to protect our people, I must learn to be a good Soldier, because if you don’t learn you will have no chance to teach the others and to protect your country.”

SETAF-AF remains committed to partnering with African countries to provide training opportunities and exercises for both African militaries and U.S. forces, supporting safety and security operations throughout the continent.