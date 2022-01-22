Liaison Monitoring Team Donates Laptop

Liaison Monitoring Teams here at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo are an integral part of creating a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo during their Kosovo Force rotation. Their main duty is to speak with locals, create lasting relationships that will follow through each rotation, and learn the heart of Kosovo. One team, LMT K18, did just that.



During one of their visits with Mr. Zivko Stoilikovic, the President of the Association for Disabled Persons of Kosovo, they were introduced to Mrs. Milica Cvetkovic, a member of the association. During their visit, Mrs. Cvetkovic mentioned that her computer was broken and that her wheelchair was difficult to get into because of her developmental issues. After returning to Camp Bondsteel, the members of LMT K18 started to come up with ideas to help. They decided to put in a Civilian-Military Cooperation request.



With their request submitted, the team returned to Mrs. Cvetkovic’s home and began to discuss the project with her. They explained that within this request was a wheelchair, ramp and a computer. Mrs. Cvetkovic was so overwhelmed with emotion she began to cry and thanked the team for their generosity. She explained that she has never experienced such kindness from strangers and was eternally grateful.



Mrs. Cvetkovic’s family has been her caretakers since she started to develop her symptoms. They told LMT K18 that their donations will change the family’s life forever. There was no ramp that went from the porch to the ground and they would have to carry her and place her into her wheelchair in order for her to leave the house. Mrs. Cvetkovic enjoys expanding her education on her own time so having a functioning computer will give her the ability to do so.



The Association for Disabled Persons of Kosovo currently has eight members much like Mrs. Cvetkovic. Mr. Stoilikovic has put in several requests for the association to be registered in Kosovo, but has been denied due to the fact that there needs to be 11 members. He said that there is difficulty in getting supplies, such as wheelchairs, since they are not a registered association. Mr. Stoilikovic will continue to pursue his requests and appreciates the support that KFOR and the LMTs have shown.

