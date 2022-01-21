Navy Recruiting Gives Up To $50,000 In Shipping Bonuses

Story by Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) – The Navy has today announced its updated FY22 enlistment incentive bonuses in an effort to recruit the highest quality of recruits and to ensure Fleet readiness.



Bonus amounts differ depending on program and eligibility, but max out at $50,000, and are effective for any future Sailor initially classified or reclassified on or after of January 21, 2022.



“We recognize that young Americans today have more employment options and opportunities than ever before, so we are offering these enlistment bonuses to be competitive with the strong civilian labor market, recognizing that we are in competition for the best and the brightest young Americans from all walks of life,” said Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “While military service is not just about the money, we feel the added economic incentive, on top of the existing military benefits package and the inherent excitement tied to service in the world’s premiere Navy, will help us attract and retain the kind of talented young people our Navy needs to maintain our competitive advantage into the future.”



The enlistment incentives offered include Enlistment Bonus Source Rate (EBSR) and EB for Shipping (EBSHP). EBSR bonuses are tied to in demand ratings that support our nuclear Navy, submarines, information warfare and Navy’s warrior challenge ratings such as SEAL and EOD. EBSHP by contrast is available to all active component ratings for future Sailors who will ship before June.



Sailors can be paid in one or multiple installments based on specific accomplishments of the bonus criteria. EBPST, EBPFA, EBCC, EBSHP and EBHS are paid upon graduation from Recruit Training Command (RTC).



Active component recruits listed below are eligible for early shipping bonuses in the following months during FY22.



A $4,000 early shipping bonus (EBSHP) is awarded to any newly classified applicant scheduled to ship from January 21 - May 31, 2022 or any Future Sailor (FS) currently in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP) with a scheduled shipping date of June 1, 2022 or later that rolls in or reclassifies into January 21 – May 31, 2022.

Of note, the EBSHP bonus allots $14,000 to those eligible with an EB maximum limit of $50,000. While the additional shipping bonus can be added to bonuses for specified jobs, the bonuses aren’t limited to future Sailors in the Delayed Entry Program (DEP), but are also available to applicants who contract in the specified ratings and ship within 30 days.



“All bonuses are subject to Congressional Appropriations and funding availability, so interested Future Sailors should respond as soon as possible,” said Lt. Nickos Leondaridis-Mena, Operations Research Analyst for Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



For more information on enlistment incentives or specific Navy programs, talk to a local recruiter or go to https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/pages-nrc-links/nrc-bonus-loans-messages.htm, and https://www.navy.com/bonus.



For EI policy questions, reference (c) is located at https://www.secnav.navy.mil/doni/Directives.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



