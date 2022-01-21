South Carolina National Guard supports winter weather response efforts

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Company A, 151st Expeditionary Signal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with Company A, 151st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, stage personnel and equipment near Newberry, South Carolina in preparation to respond to requests for support from state agencies, Jan. 21, 2022, in response to the winter storm conditions expected to impact the area. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to meet the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina National Guard is prepared with personnel and equipment at several locations throughout South Carolina Jan. 21, 2022 as part of vehicle recovery teams in support of civil authorities responding to expected winter weather conditions.



Following the declaration of the State of Emergency by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Jan. 19, the South Carolina National Guard was activated to begin preparations for the weather response. The South Carolina National Guard has approximately 50 personnel activated on state active duty as part of vehicle recovery teams, working as liaisons between state partners and the National Guard, and continuing to coordinate and plan throughout the winter weather response. The vehicle recovery teams are used to keep major roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to meet the needs of the citizens impacted by the weather conditions.



This activation is less than one week after the South Carolina National Guard conducted approximately 40 vehicle recovery missions Jan. 16-17 in support of the South Carolina Department of Transportation and South Carolina Department of Public Safety after a winter storm impacted the Upstate region.



“We’ve been coordinating with state agencies and preparing our personnel and equipment following the winter storm response last weekend,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “We have been working with civil authorities to determine the needs of the state for this current response.”



McCarty added, depending on the severity of the weather impacts, the South Carolina National Guard has additional resources available to assist if the needs of the state change.



“We are well prepared for this mission,” said McCarty. “Our service members have the experience, and they are proud to support the citizens of South Carolina.”