    552nd ACW puts readiness on display for Fifteenth Air Force commander

    

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Story by Kimberly N Woodruff 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and leaders from across the 552nd Air Control Wing met with the Fifteenth Air Force commander and command chief during their visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 10.

    Fifteenth AF Commander Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia Lee toured the 552nd Operations Group and Canadian Detachment, the Air Control Group, Aircraft maintenance, and the 966th Airborne Air Control Squadron’s Student Innovation Center.

    Airmen and mission readiness were the focus of the visit. The general took time to meet and learn about the Airmen of the 552 ACW and learn their resourceful solutions for handling some of the wing’s challenges.

    “It is good to get out and see the mission,” said Koscheski. “What stands out is the professionalism and high quality airmen spread across the 552 wing. This is an important mission with a high demand for these resources. Working through challenges of aging aircraft and modifications, we have great airmen who are getting the job done, and as always it is really good to see.”

    Members of the 552nd Operations Support Squadron briefed the general on aircrew flight equipment to include new improved suits for cold weather and water immersion. New improvements to aircrew chemical weapons defense ensemble were also demonstrated.

    During the visit, Koscheski recognized six outstanding performers from across the wing who contributed to the mission; Brittney Byrd, 552 ACW staff, 1st Lt. Keith Kelly, 960th AACS, Tech. Sgt. Rodolfo Villa, 552nd OSS, Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Baxton, 752nd OSS, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan St. Sauver, 552nd Maintenance Operations Flight, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Henry, 966th AACS.

    The 552nd Air Control Wing is ready to defend national interests and win against any adversary anytime, anywhere.

