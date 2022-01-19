Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Soldier finds rugby success after deployment

    Pa. Soldier finds rugby success after deployment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Just a few months after returning from a year-long deployment to the Middle East with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Sgt. Dominic Caccese has been named one of the best collegiate rugby players in the nation.

    Caccese was picked to be a captain of the rugby club at West Chester University at the end of his sophomore year. During his recent senior season, his team made it to the D1AA National Championship, he was selected to play for the Mid-Atlantic All-Star team and Goff Rugby Report listed him as one of the top men D1 players of the fall of 2021.

    While deployed, the aviation operations specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th ECAB, did what he could to stay in shape while in an austere environment.

    “I exercised constantly to stay in shape while we were deployed,” said Caccese. “I would get into the gym on post whenever I could. I would go for runs and participated in all the 5K runs the MWR hosted. In the month of November I did 100 miles total. I also played on our unit’s softball team. Training for events like the Army Combat Fitness Test and the Norwegian Foot March also kept me in very good shape.”

    His deployment happened to come right before his senior season, but his plan was to play rugby at West Chester again upon returning home. He says his teammates were very supportive of him taking year off to go overseas, and looked forward to his return to play with them one last time.

    Though he is committed to his Army duties, he still has a deep love for the game and hopes to eventually play rugby professionally.

    “I really missed playing rugby while I was away,” said Caccese. “I was very happy with how my team finished this year. I had been waiting to come home and get back out there with my teammates to play the sport we all love.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

