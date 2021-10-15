Just a few months after returning from a year-long deployment to the Middle East with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Sgt. Dominic Caccese has been named one of the best collegiate rugby players in the nation. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 22:29 Photo ID: 7016186 VIRIN: 210119-Z-IK914-001 Resolution: 1104x827 Size: 291.06 KB Location: WEST CHESTER, PA, US Hometown: READING, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Soldier finds rugby success after deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.