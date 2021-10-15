Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Soldier finds rugby success after deployment

    WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Just a few months after returning from a year-long deployment to the Middle East with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Sgt. Dominic Caccese has been named one of the best collegiate rugby players in the nation. (Courtesy Photo)

