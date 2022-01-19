IWTC Monterey Honors Fallen Navy Linguist

Courtesy Photo | To pay tribute to the sacrifice of Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To pay tribute to the sacrifice of Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon Kent, who was killed in action in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019, Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey held a memorial ceremony and participated in an honor run through the Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 14, 2022. see less | View Image Page

By Yeoman 1st Class Ryan Bradford



MONTEREY, Calif. – Information Warfare Training Command Monterey held a memorial ceremony honoring Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon Kent, on the eve of the third anniversary of the attack that took her life. Following the ceremony, the command held an honor run through the Presidio of Monterey.



“Running these Presidio hills is tough,” remarked Cmdr. Josie Moore, commanding officer, IWTC Monterey. “We honor Senior Chief Kent's memory by pushing ourselves, building physical and mental toughness as a result.”



The honor run began in the area of base known as the “Navy Yard,” which was formally dedicated to Kent on August 21, 2019.



“It was great to see the Sailors pushing themselves and each other so hard in order to honor Senior Chief Kent,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive James Payne, who led the ceremony. “It is humbling to see Senior Chief Kent’s will, determination, and memory live on in the next generation of Navy linguists.”



In November 2018, Kent deployed to Syria as part of a highly skilled, multi-disciplined armed forces task force involved in critical and demanding intelligence work. Kent was killed in action by an improvised explosive device detonated by a suicide bomber in the city of Manbij, in northern Syria on Jan. 16, 2019.



