To pay tribute to the sacrifice of Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon Kent, who was killed in action in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019, Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey held a memorial ceremony and participated in an honor run through the Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 14, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2022 12:27 Photo ID: 7015685 VIRIN: 220116-N-N0443-1001 Resolution: 3300x2485 Size: 4.95 MB Location: MONTEREY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Monterey Honors Fallen Navy Linguist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.