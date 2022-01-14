Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Honors Fallen Navy Linguist

    MONTEREY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    To pay tribute to the sacrifice of Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon Kent, who was killed in action in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019, Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey held a memorial ceremony and participated in an honor run through the Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 14, 2022.

