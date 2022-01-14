To pay tribute to the sacrifice of Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Shannon Kent, who was killed in action in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019, Sailors from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey held a memorial ceremony and participated in an honor run through the Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 14, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 12:27
|Photo ID:
|7015685
|VIRIN:
|220116-N-N0443-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2485
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Monterey Honors Fallen Navy Linguist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Monterey Honors Fallen Navy Linguist
LEAVE A COMMENT