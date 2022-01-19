Q&A with USS Sirocco (PC 6) Commanding Officer

We recently spoke with the commanding officer of USS Sirocco (PC 6), a patrol coastal ship involved in a rescue operation in the Gulf of Oman in December. Sirocco’s crew safely rescued five mariners when their fishing vessel exploded. Sirocco is commanded by Lt. Cmdr. Brittany Lynn from Reidsville, North Carolina. Here are her thoughts on the rescue mission and her role as commanding officer.



1. How do you feel your crew responded during the rescue mission?



Swiftly and professionally. They responded and executed in the manner they were trained, and this validated all the time and effort that we spent training and certifying to do the mission. We were able to prove that we are capable to handle any situation that we’re put up against successfully and safely. I am extremely proud of each of my Sailors.



2. Did you ever imagine yourself leading a crew that would play such an important role?



Yes, being a commanding officer is something I spent over 10 years working towards. I’ve learned a tremendous amount from my previous COs and ship tours that prepared me for this assignment. I couldn’t have asked for a better ship, a better team, or a better crew.



3. Why did you join the Navy? What led you to this point in your career?



I originally enlisted in the Navy to pay for college. At this point the Navy has paid for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees. I became an officer to challenge myself and ever since learning what a PC was when I was an ensign, I knew that I wanted to command one.



4. What advice would you give a girl or young woman aspiring to one day command a U.S. Navy vessel?



Talk to other women that are doing now what you aspire to do in the future so that you can make an informed decision. Then research and understand what steps and sacrifices you have to make in order to get there. Then be willing to commit and take action. You will face challenges so be ready to do what it takes to overcome them.



5. Where do you hope to be in five years?



In five years I hope to be in command again. There’s no better feeling than taking a warship and her crew to sea.

