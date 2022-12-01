USS Sirocco (PC6) Commanding Officer

220112-A-AI379-1018 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 12, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Brittany Lynn, commanding officer of patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6), poses for a photo aboard the ship. Sirocco’s crew, commanded by Lynn, safely rescued five mariners in the Gulf of Oman when their fishing vessel exploded, Dec. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

