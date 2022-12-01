Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sirocco (PC6) Commanding Officer

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    220112-A-AI379-1018 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Jan. 12, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Brittany Lynn, commanding officer of patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6), poses for a photo aboard the ship. Sirocco’s crew, commanded by Lynn, safely rescued five mariners in the Gulf of Oman when their fishing vessel exploded, Dec. 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7015041
    VIRIN: 220112-A-AI379-1018
    Resolution: 3963x5944
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Hometown: REIDSVILLE, NC, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sirocco (PC6) Commanding Officer, by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Gulf of Oman
    NAVCENT
    US Navy
    USS Sirocco

