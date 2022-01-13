Three Fort Sill band member Soldiers honored for rescuing local man

Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss, Pat Reynolds, Sgt. Karsten Burns and Cpl. Nicole Mouzon show...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss, Pat Reynolds, Sgt. Karsten Burns and Cpl. Nicole Mouzon show their plaques with Reynolds standing between them. Reynolds was rescued by the three 77th Army Band Soldiers after a 1,000-pound sound reflector shell fell over on him. (US Army Photo by Bryan Araujo( see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Jan. 13, 2022) Three members of Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band received recognition at Fort Sill’s Patriot Club Jan. 13, 2022, for rescuing a stage technician at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.



The incident happened Dec. 8, 2021 as the Fort Sill 77th Army Band were finishing the load out after recording their Christmas Concert. A 1,000-pound, two-story sound reflector shell fell on top of Pat Reynolds, a McMahon Memorial Auditorium technician, pinning him underneath it.



Reynolds said he has moved the shells hundreds of times for concerts in the building.



“I missed a critical step, and the next thing I knew, the shell came down on top of me and I couldn’t get out from underneath it,” Reynolds said. “For a second, I thought I could stop it.”



Reynolds lay stunned under the section of sound shell and said he couldn’t quite comprehend what had happened. However, he didn’t stay pinned for long.



Cpl. Nicole Mouzon, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss and Sgt. Karsten Burns saw the section come down on Reynolds.



“We had just concluded our recorded performance and we saw the two-story sound wall was coming down on Mr. Reynolds so we sprang into action and picked it off of him,” Mouzon said.



Mouzon, a flute and piccolo player with the band, said she and the two drummers raced to Reynolds who was still stunned and trying to comprehend what had happened.



Reynolds had minor injuries and some pulled muscles from the incident but said he was grateful and thankful that the three Soldiers were there to help him.



“We are bandmates and musicians but we are still Soldiers and what we learned in basic combat training still came into play. We do physical fitness training every day,” said Mouzon.



A ceremony to recognize the actions of the three Soldiers, whose quick instincts likely saved Reynold’s life, was held at the Fort Sill’s Patriot Club Jan. 13.



The McMahon Auditorium Authority, which oversees McMahon Memorial Auditorium, presented the Soldiers with plaques commemorating their heroic deed during the ceremony.



Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill Garrison deputy commander, spoke about the Soldiers’ actions to the crowd of mostly fellow band members.



“We want to recognize our Soldiers and employees for their bravery,” Sibilla said. “The recognition is thanks for doing more than your job and for doing it when it matters most.”



After the ceremony, the Soldiers stood to the side of the stage in the Patriot Club ballroom, shaking hands and giving fist bumps to fellow Soldiers congratulating them for their quick action. At the end of the line was Reynolds, who thanked them again for saving his life.