Local Soldier heroes

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss, Pat Reynolds, Sgt. Karsten Burns and Cpl. Nicole Mouzon show their plaques with Reynolds standing between them. Reynolds was rescued by the three 77th Army Band Soldiers after a 1,000-pound sound reflector shell fell over on him. (US Army Photo by Bryan Araujo(
01.13.2022
01.18.2022
|7014769
|220113-A-YD137-957
|2000x1333
|1.99 MB
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|0
|0
Three Fort Sill band member Soldiers honored for rescuing local man
