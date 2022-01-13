Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Soldier heroes

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss, Pat Reynolds, Sgt. Karsten Burns and Cpl. Nicole Mouzon show their plaques with Reynolds standing between them. Reynolds was rescued by the three 77th Army Band Soldiers after a 1,000-pound sound reflector shell fell over on him. (US Army Photo by Bryan Araujo(

    Three Fort Sill band member Soldiers honored for rescuing local man

