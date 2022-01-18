Guard members help community following record-breaking snow fall

Courtesy Photo | Guard members shovel path following a massive snow storm in Leavenworth, Wash. on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Guard members shovel path following a massive snow storm in Leavenworth, Wash. on January 11, 2022. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Record-breaking snow fall in the city of Leavenworth, a quaint Bavarian themed town in central Washington, led to the mobilization of nearly two dozen members of the Washington National Guard in early January.



“We came to Leavenworth to do health and wellness checks, deliver meals to those in need of food and do some limited shoveling for the elder residents that couldn’t get out and shovel their walkways,” said Cpt. Luis Torres, the liaison officer assigned to the city of Leavenworth.



On the morning of January 10, the group of Washington National Guard members met with city officials and started crafting a plan of how they would contact every home in Leavenworth in a timely manner. It didn’t take long for the Guard members to get to work and reach out to more than 1,000 homes in just four days, connecting with more than 2,200 citizens.



“Our guys got right to work on day one, conducting health and wellness checks and helping dig out folks after they got nearly four feet of snow in just a few days,” said Torres. “Our teams just got to work and within a couple days we completed the mission for the city.”



In recent history, the Washington National Guard has been activated twice to support snow missions. In January 2009, Guard members in Spokane were activated to clear off school rooftops, airport runways and sidewalks around Spokane following record snow fall. In February 2019, Guard members were activated in King County to help Eastside Fire and Rescue after North Bend, May Valley, Carnation and Duvall were hit by a storm that left citizens digging out of two feet of snow.