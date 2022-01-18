Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Story by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Two Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program have been selected to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team. Spc. Frank Del Duca, an Infantryman from Bethel, Maine; and Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, a Biomedical Equipment Specialist from Powhatan, Virginia, were both announced to the team on Monday, January 17.

    “The selection committee met to thoroughly deliberate who should be nominated to this team, and it wasn’t an easy decision,” said Aron McGuire, USA Bobsled/Skeleton Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have a deep talent pool, but that makes it really difficult to decide who gets selected. We are proud of this team, and we’re looking forward to watching them represent the United States in Beijing.”

    Del Duca’s first Olympic games will be as a pilot; while Abdul-Saboor’s second Olympic games will be as a push athlete.

    “I’m not surprised,” said Del Duca’s father, Frank Del Duca III, on Monday morning. “He had a plan and he stuck to the plan.”

    Del Duca was recently promoted to the World Cup level shortly after the International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation Christmas break and most recently placed 15th in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

    Of the eight men selected to the team, Abdul-Saboor is one of two with most experience, having previously competed in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. In 2018, Abdul-Saboor finished 21st in the two-man event and 19th in the four-man event.

    The two-man bobsled heats will be held Feb. 14-15 and the four-man event is scheduled for Feb. 19-20. Opening ceremonies are Feb. 4.

    NEWS INFO

    This work, Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

