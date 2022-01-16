Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games

    Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games

    ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND

    01.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Frank del Duca of USA and team in action during the Men's 4-Bob World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland,, on Sunday Jan. 16, 2022. (Mayk Wendt/Keystone via AP)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7014491
    VIRIN: 220116-A-CQ037-495
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 466.59 KB
    Location: ST. MORITZ, CH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two Bobsled Soldier-athletes selected to represent Team USA at 2022 Olympic Games

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wcap
    wcapbeijing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT