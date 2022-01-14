Navy Cuts Time Requirements to Attend Navy Officer Candidate School through In-Service Procurement Program

Story by Elijah G. Leinaar, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – (NNS) Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) has improved opportunities for enlisted Sailors to earn a commissioning through the Unrestricted Line Officer (URLO) In-Service Procurement Program (ISPP), reducing time in service requirements for qualified applicants from 36 months to 6 months from completion of initial training.



Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez said the program will help reflect America’s diversity within the officer community. “This program draws directly from the Fleet’s Task Force One Navy feedback, and I am excited to see the expanded opportunity for all junior enlisted personnel who qualify,” said Velez. “ISPP will enable our leaders in the Fleet to identify and fast-track the best of the best from their deckplates into the direction of greater responsibility, a key element to retaining our brightest talent in today’s highly competitive job market.”



Behind the program, Lt. Cmdr. James Barfoot, assigned to NRC as Branch Head of General Officer Accessions, said the ISPP not only retains Sailors who want to excel as naval officers, but it expedites the process sooner allowing them to stay in the officer community longer than someone who is more than three years into their career.



“We have been working on this for months and I’m excited about this NAVADMIN release,” said Barfoot. “OPNAV 1420.1b requires Sailors to have completed 36 months of time in service (TIS), but this NAVADMIN allows us to reduce that time to 6 month of TIS after initial training.”



Barfoot continued, “We can get Sailors years younger than what we could have, so starting the process sooner mitigates a number of problems from Sailors leaving the Navy because the 36 months was too long and the Sailor is close to the end of their contract, or senior Sailors who had aspirations of being an officer but became more invested in their enlisted career.”



Recruiting command fully supports long term enlistments; however, this instruction is meant to expedite the opportunity to transition from enlisted to officer earlier in a Sailors career.



“ISPP is open to everyone who meets Officer Candidate School (OCS) requirements,” said Barfoot. “Candidates have to pass the officer aptitude test, meet physical fitness requirements, have no NJP’s [non-judicial punishment] and expect to obligate eight years of service as an officer.”



As this program is fast-tracked, ISPP applicants must be 100% fully qualified, with no waivers being accepted. This pilot program will be evaluated in two years.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 18:30 Story ID: 412951 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Cuts Time Requirements to Attend Navy Officer Candidate School through In-Service Procurement Program, by Elijah Leinaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.