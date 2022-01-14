Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Island Readiness: Airman Spotlight

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Airmen of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, work together to tear down the AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central radar system. This exercise is designed to keep airmen up to date with mobility training.

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Zachary Rupert, an air traffic controller with the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, takes on the task of being a cable runner to provide support for radar in the tear down.

    Rupert has served in the military as an air traffic controller for a total of 10 years and does such on the civilian side.

    Having volunteered for multiple relief and support missions, Rupert is no stranger to answering his nation’s call.

    “He can take any kind of negative situation, negative workload or hard workload and make it into a positive just because of his positive attitude,” says U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Andrew McCune, an air traffic controller with the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard.

    Here in Hawaii, Rupert works in tandem with the rest of the 241st ATCS to achieve greater readiness and a stronger camaraderie.

    “I think a lot of people misunderstand what the National Guard does, and they think we are just part-timers, which we are, but we’re the first ones out in most deployments,” said Rupert. “It’s our whole job to be ready and be able to deploy whenever we’re needed.”

