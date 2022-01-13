Island Readiness: Airman Spotlight

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Zachary Rupert, an air traffic controller of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, unscrews cables to assist in the tear down of an AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US