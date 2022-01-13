Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Island Readiness: Airman Spotlight

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Zachary Rupert, an air traffic controller of the 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, unscrews cables to assist in the tear down of an AN-MPN-14K Landing Control Central in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 13, 2022. The mission of the 241st ATCS is to deploy, operate, and maintain Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATCALS) in support of the state of Missouri, Air National Guard or United States Air Force Requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7012595
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-FP794-1010
    Resolution: 5571x3707
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Island Readiness: Airman Spotlight, by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    Hawaii United States Air Force

