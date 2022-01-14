CNRC Announces National Recruiting Award Winners

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), announced the 2021 National Recruiting Award Winners Jan. 13.



Selection for these awards is verification of the hard work of these Sailors, their talent acquisition expertise and their positive impact in local communities during an adverse year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to individual award winners, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain was awarded the Gold “R” award, for best NTAG in the nation.



Award winners include: Chief Yeoman Jason Ussia, active component officer ROY; Lt. Cmdr. Abigail Shaffo, reserve component officer ROY; Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Berly Lue, active component enlisted ROY, Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class Jennifer Deaton, reserve component enlisted ROY, Lt. Cmdr. Lennox Smith, diversity officer ROY; Navy Counselor 2nd Class Frankie Bibiloni Ross, diversity enlisted ROY; Chief Personnel Specialist Olusesan Afara, chaplain ROY; Navy Counselor 1st Class Darin Wright, medical officer ROY; Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Omlar, officer nuclear ROY; Chief Navy Counselor Corey Curtis, enlisted nuclear ROY; Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Tevin McKenzie, Navy special warfare/Navy special operations ROY; Navy Counselor 1st Class Joshua Olson, leading petty officer of the year; Chief Navy Counselor Armando Ocampo, department leading chief petty officer of the year; Yeoman 1st Class John Hart, classifier of the year; Navy Counselor 1st Class Austin Boone, ROTC coordinator of the year; Fire Control Technician 1st Class Cody Leaver, E-Talent ROY; Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Tyler Johnson, assessor of the year; Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sierra Clark, onboarder of the year; Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Jones, support person of the year; Navy Counselor 1st Class Wesly Lewison, innovator of the year; and Personnel Specialist 1st Class Roland Rollon, customer service person of the year.



“The board made extremely tough decisions and each of you should be justifiably proud of the significant contributions you have made in support of our Navy and our recruiting mission,” Velez said. “I extend my earnest congratulations to all selectees and nominees. Thank you for all you do!”



NRC plans to recognize the ROY recipients in a ceremony later this year, which will be held at recruiting headquarters in Millington. The official schedule of events will be released when COVID risk mitigation, planning and precautions match CDC, DoD and local guidelines.



“As excited as we are to celebrate these recruiters’ success, we must ensure their safety and the safety of the community during the ongoing pandemic,” said NRC Command Master Chief Ricardo Moreyra.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



