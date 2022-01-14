Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sustainment Command leadership visits DLA Troop Support

    Army Sustainment Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan learns about

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Story by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, ASC Commanding General, and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres met with agency leadership and the Subsistence supply chain to discuss topics including adding more food kiosks at military installations, contractor performance and improving existing dining facilities.

    Funding issues and low headcounts during certain meals at United States Army Forces Command are causing ASC leadership to investigate different feeding solutions, Mohan said.

    “For the dinner meal, the headcount is so low… each time we sit down to feed a soldier, we could be feeding them at a high-end steakhouse for the cost of that plate of food because of the overhead,” Mohan said. “So, the concept we’re rolling out is that we need to use data to drive closing some dining facilities and replacing them with kiosks.”

    Closing some dining facilities for dinner would also eliminate the second shift of workers at dining facilities and relieve some of the burden from cooks and culinary specialists, he said.

    DLA Troop Support is working with the Army to add a number of new kiosks and food trucks at different Army installations over the next several years.

    The ASC is the logistics arm of the Army Materiel Command that provides warfighters with what they need, including ammunition, equipment, food, uniforms and more.

    Mohan and Marco also toured DLA Troop Support’s flag room and product test center during the visit.

