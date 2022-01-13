ABW leadership host Davis County School Reps for town hall

Photo By Todd Cromar | Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, addresses members of Team Hill...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, addresses members of Team Hill during a Davis County School Town Hall Jan. 11, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The town hall was held to share concerns about the recent U.S. Justice Department's findings and collaborate on eliminating prejudice, racism, discrimination, harassment, and bullying in the local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Hill AFB leadership hosted representatives from the Davis County School District Jan. 11 for a town hall meeting to address concerns of Hill’s service members, civilians, and families on racial discrimination, bullying, special needs, accountability, and the path forward for the district.



Following the U.S. Department of Justice’s findings of racial discrimination within the district last year, Col Jenise Carroll, the 75th Air Base Wing commander, asked the representatives to speak with members of Team Hill, many with children in the district.

“We are going to make sure Airmen and their families are taken care of,” said Carroll. “A strong partnership has already started and will be made stronger from tonight. I count on Team Hill’s resiliency while we work through this issue as a community and make this right.”



Representatives included Davis School District Superintendent Reid Newey, Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, and Davis School District Assistant Superintendents Dr. Jackie Thompson and John Zurbuchen.



“You are the Hill Air Force Base family. We are the Davis School District Family. We are going to connect that bridge and build those relationships stronger,” said Thompson. “We want to make sure each and every one of our children feel safe, valued, respected, and included in our schools.”



The town hall allowed Team Hill members to share their family’s personal experiences with racial bias, discrimination, and school policy with direct responses and follow-ups from the district’s top leadership.



In addition, the district representatives laid out their planned diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including an increase in cultural liaison officers, diversity hiring, and training for school staff.



The base and school district partnership will continue with regular meetings to discuss goals and progress.



“This partnership has always been there,” said Leslie Flynn, .Hill AFB school liaison. “We are just looking renewed focus on the partnership to enhance our community, our base, and the quality of life of our children.”



The goal of the Hill’s school liaison is to assist families with information, resources, and referrals regarding local school districts, charter, public, private, virtual, and homeschooling. For academic or school concerns, parents are encouraged to contact the liaison office 75FSS.HillSchool.Liaison@us.af.mil.