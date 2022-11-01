Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABW leadership host Davis County School Reps for town hall

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, addresses members of Team Hill during a Davis County School Town Hall Jan. 11, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The town hall was held to share concerns about the recent U.S. Justice Department's findings and collaborate on eliminating prejudice, racism, discrimination, harassment, and bullying in the local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    This work, ABW leadership host Davis County School Reps for town hall, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

