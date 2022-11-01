ABW leadership host Davis County School Reps for town hall

Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, addresses members of Team Hill during a Davis County School Town Hall Jan. 11, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The town hall was held to share concerns about the recent U.S. Justice Department's findings and collaborate on eliminating prejudice, racism, discrimination, harassment, and bullying in the local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

