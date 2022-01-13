Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day On, Not a Day Off

    A Day On, Not a Day Off

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram | U.S. Navy Cdr. Thomas Bingol, command chaplain for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS)...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Not a day off, a day on
    To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his actions, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Memorial Chapel held the 36th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service, Jan. 13, 2022. Remembered for his actions during the civil rights movement, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues on in the hearts of many. The service was conducted to reflect on his many contributions and actions for the African American community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:56
    Story ID: 412866
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day On, Not a Day Off, by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A Day On, Not a Day Off
    A Day On, Not a Day Off
    A Day On, Not a Day Off
    A Day On, Not a Day Off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    Marine Corps
    MCAS Cherry Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT