A Day On, Not a Day Off

Not a day off, a day on

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his actions, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Memorial Chapel held the 36th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service, Jan. 13, 2022. Remembered for his actions during the civil rights movement, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continues on in the hearts of many. The service was conducted to reflect on his many contributions and actions for the African American community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 Story ID: 412866 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US