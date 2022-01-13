U.S. Navy Cdr. Thomas Bingol, command chaplain for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, says a prayer during the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2022. King is honored on the third Monday of every January for his actions during the civil right movement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:56 Photo ID: 7010714 VIRIN: 220113-M-KY087-1094 Resolution: 4787x2933 Size: 9.08 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day On, Not a Day Off [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.