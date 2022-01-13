Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day On, Not a Day Off [Image 4 of 4]

    A Day On, Not a Day Off

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Navy Cdr. Thomas Bingol, command chaplain for Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, says a prayer during the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Service at Memorial Chapel, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2022. King is honored on the third Monday of every January for his actions during the civil right movement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:56
    Photo ID: 7010714
    VIRIN: 220113-M-KY087-1094
    Resolution: 4787x2933
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day On, Not a Day Off [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    Marine Corps
    MCAS Cherry Point

