New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Jan. 13 to 27

Courtesy Photo | New year, more savings! Exchange shoppers save 15% off all first-day purchases when...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New year, more savings! Exchange shoppers save 15% off all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Jan. 13-27. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can start the new year with savings at exchanges and commissaries when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account.



Through Jan. 27, new cardholders will receive 15% off first-day purchases, an increase from the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The discount will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“The MILITARY STAR card limited-time discount is just in time for shoppers looking to budget and save money in the new year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Warfighters and their families can save on purchases beyond the first-day discount with everyday savings on food and fuel, as well as financing offers and discounts throughout the year.”



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries, online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com and more. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases and receive a $20 reward every 2,000 points. Rewards offer excludes the Military Clothing line of credit.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange and participating MCX and NEX fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including funding for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Facebook-friendly version: New year, more savings! Exchange shoppers save 15% off all first-day purchases when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Jan. 13-27. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Xj.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman at 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange