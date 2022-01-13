Surgery access expands at LRMC

Photo By William Beach | A Landstuhl Regional Medical Center surgical staff member positions a...... read more read more Photo By William Beach | A Landstuhl Regional Medical Center surgical staff member positions a minimally-invasive robotic surgical system during an operation at LRMC, Jan. 12, 2022. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently increased access to care for surgical services to non-TRICARE Department of Defense ID Cardholders at LRMC. The increased services affords civilian employees of the Department of Defense, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, and their eligible family members, the opportunity to receive high-quality and familiar care at the Military Treatment Facility. (U.S. Army photo by William Beach) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) recently increased access to care for surgical services to non-TRICARE Department of Defense ID Cardholders at LRMC.



The increased services affords civilian employees of the Department of Defense, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, and their eligible family members, the opportunity to receive high-quality and familiar care at the Military Treatment Facility.



Surgical clinics opening their doors include General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Urology, Ear, Nose and Throat, and Neurosurgery. Patients interested in using LRMC for surgical care must have a referral by their physician or medical provider, including host nation providers. Self-referrals are only authorized for non-medical cosmetic surgeries.



Those interested in the service can call the LRMC TRICARE Office at DSN 590-4830/Commercial 06371-9464-4830 and select the option for Referral Management. Individuals who already have a referral from a host nation provider can email their referral to usarmy.landstuhl.medcom-rhc-e.list.lrmc--referral-management@mail.mil or bring the referral to the LRMC TRICARE Office in person in Bldg. 3744 (near the AAFES Gas Station) at LRMC. Referrals may be written in German or English.



The LRMC Referral Management team will coordinate with the appropriate clinic to determine if the required surgical capabilities are available at LRMC.



If the patients are not registered to receive care at LRMC yet, referral management will advise the patient to go to LRMC’s Patient Administration Division to register. If an appointment or surgical service is not available at LRMC, then you will receive a call from the Referral Management Office.