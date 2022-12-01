Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surgery access expands at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    A Landstuhl Regional Medical Center surgical staff member positions a minimally-invasive robotic surgical system during an operation at LRMC, Jan. 12, 2022. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently increased access to care for surgical services to non-TRICARE Department of Defense ID Cardholders at LRMC. The increased services affords civilian employees of the Department of Defense, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, and their eligible family members, the opportunity to receive high-quality and familiar care at the Military Treatment Facility. (U.S. Army photo by William Beach)

    LRMC
    Access to Care
    StrongerTogether
    Robotic Surgery
    Target_News_Europe

