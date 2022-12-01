Surgery access expands at LRMC

A Landstuhl Regional Medical Center surgical staff member positions a minimally-invasive robotic surgical system during an operation at LRMC, Jan. 12, 2022. Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently increased access to care for surgical services to non-TRICARE Department of Defense ID Cardholders at LRMC. The increased services affords civilian employees of the Department of Defense, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, and their eligible family members, the opportunity to receive high-quality and familiar care at the Military Treatment Facility. (U.S. Army photo by William Beach)

