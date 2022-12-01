150 Soldiers compete in the National Guard Competitive event program

Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | 150 National Guard service members encompassing all 54 states and territories will...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | 150 National Guard service members encompassing all 54 states and territories will compete in the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The ten fitness events are all unique workouts, all preceded by a 500-meter run (5k total distance). The events will be all held indoors at the Austin Convention Center. see less | View Image Page

150 National Guard service members encompassing all 54 states and territories will compete in the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022.



The event will be based on age group, gender, and time the service members complete ten events.



The 10 Deka Fit course events the service members will compete in will range from 30 reverse lunges to a 100-meter farmers carry, and between each event, there will be a 500-meter run.



The event's overall intent is to demonstrate a favorable opinion of physical fitness and promote holistic health and wellness across the National Guard force.



Another goal for this event is to reach as many potential recruits for the National Guard.



By the end of the event, the top 42 males, 17 females, and the top 3 male and female masters (over 50) will represent the All Guard Team for the next two years.



The term Deka Fit comes from the Spartan Race program and is fitness consisting of indoor fitness competitions and motivational training programs designed for all levels.



The ten fitness events are all unique workouts, all preceded by a 500-meter run (5k total distance). The events will be all held indoors at the Austin Convention Center.



The event guest speaker will be Yancy Culp, a four-year Navy veteran who has been competing and coaching in the sport of obstacle course racing since 2011. Since then, he has been competing in Death Races, Spartan Ultra Beasts, and a competitive Master's Track and Field athlete.