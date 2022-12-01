Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    150 Soldiers compete in the National Guard Competitive event program [Image 2 of 2]

    150 Soldiers compete in the National Guard Competitive event program

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    150 National Guard service members encompassing all 54 states and territories will compete in the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The ten fitness events are all unique workouts, all preceded by a 500-meter run (5k total distance). The events will be all held indoors at the Austin Convention Center.

