150 Soldiers compete in the National Guard Competitive event program

150 National Guard service members encompassing all 54 states and territories will compete in the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The ten fitness events are all unique workouts, all preceded by a 500-meter run (5k total distance). The events will be all held indoors at the Austin Convention Center.

