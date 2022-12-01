Marine Corps Conducts Third-Party Inspections for Privatized Housing

The Marine Corps is conducting third-party home inspections for all Public Private Venture (PPV) military housing units across its U.S. installations beginning January 18, 2022. These inspections are part of the requirements established in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).



The third-party inspections are mandatory and will begin in January 2022, ending by October 2022, and will include all Marine Corps privatized family housing across all 20 U.S. bases and stations, approximately 23,117 units. The goal of these inspections is to provide the Marine Corps information on the condition of privatized homes so that we can work with our Public Private Venture (PPV) partners to ensure safe and quality housing for service members and their families. Once completed, the inspection reports will provide the Marine Corps with a better understanding of the overall condition of the homes so that we can work with our PPV partners on potential improvements that will directly benefit present and future tenants.



Jacobs Engineering and HDR Engineering (J/HDR JV) is a joint venture team that will conduct the third-party inspections. The inspections will be performed by two-person teams of certified home inspectors, graduate engineers and professional engineers. Inspections will include home interiors and exteriors, heating and cooling systems, equipment drainage, landscaping and other improvements. Only components, systems and elements of the property that are readily accessible will receive inspection. For any issues that represent Life/Health/Safety (LHS) concerns, the inspector is required to notify the Military Housing Office (MHO) immediately so it can be reported to the PPV property manager and mitigated as soon as possible.



The tenant’s local MHO will issue a notice to each tenant 2-3 weeks in advance of the scheduled inspection. The notification will communicate the inspection dates, information regarding how the inspection will be conducted and points of contact should tenants have questions or need to reschedule. The inspectors will also provide tenants with a 48-hour reminder prior to inspection via a door hanger on their home. Tenants can check the updated schedules for inspections in their community by visiting J/HDR JV’s website at https://usmcppvinspections.com.



Once inspections are complete, summary reports for each home will be provided to the Marine Corps. The results of these inspections will help protect tenants from health hazards and provide an assessment on the safety of their homes that is independent of the PPV Partner company.



The insight from the third-party inspection results will help the Marine Corps work with our PPV Partners in making decision on home maintenance and improving the overall experience for our tenants.



For any questions, tenants may reach out to their MHO point of contact by selecting their installation on the map found on the website at: https://usmcppvinspections.com.



A directory of Marine Corps MHOs, along with information about privatized housing, can be found on MCICOM’s website: https://www.mcicom.marines.mil/Sections/GF-Facilities/GF-HM-Housing-Management/Family-Housing/.

