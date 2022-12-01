Army Heritage and Education Center hits milestone - one millionth document digitized

Many years after the Vietnam War, Col. Tran Minh Hao of the 66th Regiment, People's Army of Vietnam composed a poem to his former battlefield opponent, U.S. Army General Hal Moore. The Soldier's poem is now available digitally, along with more than one million other documents, at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.



The poem is the one-millionth document digitized for easy online access and is one of the millions of items in the USAHEC Collection—reflecting the broad scope of military operations and strategic decision-making.



Thanks to the digitization project underway at AHEC, the full scope of Army history is becoming "a click away" from anywhere in the world. Search the collection to learn more: https://arena.usahec.org



The collection contains Army documents from the Revolutionary War, World Wars I and II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, Desert Storm, and the years of training, modernization, irregular war, disaster relief, medical advances, and peace pursuits.



Here’s a brief overview of documents now discoverable online – for Army decision-makers, course developers, researchers, educators, and students.



Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis, Sr. was the Regular Army's first African American General Officer and senior leader. He confronted issues pertaining to African American Soldiers; his work is directly linked to Executive Order 9981 to desegregate the American military. His memorandum to the Under Secretary of the Army dated November 24th, 1947, on the utilization of Negro Manpower in the postwar policy can be found among his papers. : https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/546604/2017...



"The Junkman Who Stopped ROMMEL," issued in 1957 by Cavalier magazine is about how Lt. Col. George Jarrett was instrumental in developing weaponry capable of piercing German and Italian armor during World War II. https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/290257/2018...



Lt. Gen. Donn A. Starry served as a U.S. observer during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. His experience was instrumental to his leadership of the 1980s modernization project that resulted in AirLand Battle doctrine and the "Big Five" weapons systems. Within his personal collection is the 1973 Mideast War briefing introduction on the Yom Kippur War.https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/486613/20184555MN000071.pdf



https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/486609/2018...



https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/486679/2018...



General John A. Wickham, Jr. served as Commander in Chief of the United Nations Command and commander of U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth Army until 1982, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, 1982-1983, and Army Chief of Staff, 1983-1987. His October 24th, 1984, paper, "Leading" gives his perspectives on what is needed to be an effective leader. https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/617293/2018...



Gen. Gordon R. Sullivan served as U.S. Army Chief of Staff from 1991-1995. In his papers is the October 13th, 1994, revision of "Leader Development for America's Army: The Enduring Legacy" (DA PAM 350-58). The "pamphlet outlines Army leader development doctrine, what it is and how it is executed…The concepts and procedures…form the foundation upon which the commanders and supervisors can establish leader development policy and guidelines.” https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/948628/2018...



?During his career, Dr. Brooks E. Kleber was the U.S. Army Assistant Chief of Military History and the Chief Historian, Continental Army Command. During World War II, he was captured in France shortly after D-Day and held captive until the end of the war, becoming one of the Army's foremost authorities on prisoners of war. His oral history documents his experiences as a POW. https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/739750/2018...



?Col. Benjamin H. Purcell was the highest-ranking Army POW during the Vietnam War. "Man's most precious possession, second only to life, is freedom.” His story is also available in the USAHEC's Soldier Experience Gallery at the USAHEC campus in Carlisle, PA. https://emu.usahec.org/alma/multimedia/728691/2018...



The AHEC engages, inspires, and informs the Army, the American people, and global partners with a unique and enduring source of knowledge and thought. The Center is an integral part of the War College, and maintains the knowledge repositories that support scholarship and research about the U.S. Army and its operating environment.

