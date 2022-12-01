Lt. Gen. Hal Moore as a Col. during the Vietnam War
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2022 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7008518
|VIRIN:
|220112-D-AM898-253
|Resolution:
|1556x2048
|Size:
|634.27 KB
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Heritage and Education Center hits milestone - one millionth document digitized, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT