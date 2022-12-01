Fleet Forces Delivers Remarks at SNA 2022

Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON D.C. (Jan. 12, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WASHINGTON D.C. (Jan. 12, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), speaks with the moderator and audience after delivering remarks at the Surface Navy Association’s 34th Annual National Symposium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT), and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Adm. Daryl Caudle, spoke at the Surface Navy Association’s 34th Annual National Symposium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022.



“As we project forward and prepare for future competition, we are indeed in a critical decade, a decade that will define, enable, and deliver fleet centric warfighting technologies and capabilities, which will overmatch our strategic competitors, and form the foundation for integrated deterrence,” said Caudle.



During his address, Caudle spoke about the relevance of the surface Navy in the present and future.



“The surface Navy is now, and will continue to be, the critical contributor in any future conflict,” said Caudle. “Our imperative is to field a hard hitting, resilient, agile fighting force that is ready in peacetime, and deadly in combat.”



Caudle shared how the Navy’s surface force will continue to play a critical role in preserving freedom of the seas, deterring aggression, and winning wars; all of which are part of Caudle’s priorities for USFFC.



• Prevent strategic attacks against the homeland.

• Consistently and affordably generate combat ready forces, and flow them to the point of need.

• Set the conditions for, and enable our fleet to, maneuver with purpose and effect in and through all domains – from the seabed to space – in order to deliver decisive, lethal effects.



“Our surface force is premier in the world because of its innate ability to operate, strike, and maneuver within all contested domains – no one else can do that,” said Caudle. “To sharpen that edge and develop that fleet-centric fighting force, ships and crews must continue to assess, innovate, execute, and refine our operating procedures and create ample opportunities to conduct joint training events.”



He also explained in further detail how the Navy is maintaining its elite status by not only focusing on systems and technology, but the Sailors that make up the force.



“I can guarantee everyone listening today, that our surface warriors are feared, and they are absolutely ready to take the fight to the enemy. How do I know – that’s easy – it’s the extraordinary combination of leadership, mastery, toughness, capabilities, and training that transforms our exquisite multi-mission ships into unprecedented lethality.”



Caudle emphasized for all Sailors, regardless of rank or position, to constantly innovate, assess and execute faster than U.S. adversaries.



“As we move forward in this maritime era of strategic competition, we must continue to lean in, learn, innovate, and adapt so that we will win decisively in every encounter,” said Caudle. “In shaping our own battlespace, remember that you are never a victim, approach problems from a solution centric position of self-sufficiency, a culture of critical self-assessment, of problem resolution, and a warrior ethos built on grit, tenacity, and innovation.”



Complete transcript of his remarks here: 2022 Surface Navy Association National Symposium Remarks - ADM Caudle > U.S. Fleet Forces Command > Speeches