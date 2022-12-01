Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFFC Speaks at 34th Annual SNA

    USFFC Speaks at 34th Annual SNA

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    WASHINGTON D.C. (Jan. 12, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), speaks with the moderator and audience after giving a keynote address at the Surface Navy Association’s 34th Annual National Symposium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT), and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7008175
    VIRIN: 220112-N-DS316-0012
    Resolution: 2941x1961
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFFC Speaks at 34th Annual SNA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    U.S. Navy
    USFF
    USFFC
    SNA
    Surface Navy Asso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT