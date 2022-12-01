WASHINGTON D.C. (Jan. 12, 2022) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), speaks with the moderator and audience after giving a keynote address at the Surface Navy Association’s 34th Annual National Symposium in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. USFFC also serves as the Navy’s Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, and providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command (NAVNORTH) and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command (NAVSTRAT). USFFC is the Strategic Command Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC STRAT), and executes Task Force Atlantic in coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2022 11:39 Photo ID: 7008175 VIRIN: 220112-N-DS316-0012 Resolution: 2941x1961 Size: 1.32 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFFC Speaks at 34th Annual SNA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.