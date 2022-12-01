Guard members prepare for deployment to Poland

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Lt. Col. Steve Beecroft, incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Lt. Col. Steve Beecroft, incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment blows up a fist bump with a soldier from 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment prior to departing Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash on Jan. 5, 2022. More than 100 Guard members are deploying to Poland in support of NATO enhanced Forward Presence mission. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Just as the Washington National Guard welcomed home nearly 100 members of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team after a nine-month deployment to Ukraine, dozens of soldiers prepared to leave. This month, 100 members of the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion left for Fort Bliss, Texas as they get set for a nine-month deployment to Poland.



The group of Guard members will join up with 1st Battalion, 185th Infantry Regiment from the California National Guard as they replace 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, another Washington National Guard unit in support of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence mission.



“I am so proud of you guys and what you have accomplished to get to this point,” said Lt. Col. Matt Braddock, commander of 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment. “I know you guys will represent Washington and the United States with respect and honor in Poland.”



The NATO enhanced Forward Presence mission is focused on enhancing a forward presence in the eastern part of Europe, with four multinational battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. These battalion-size battlegroups provide robust, multinational, combat-ready forces that demonstrate the strength of the transatlantic bond, making clear that an attack on one ally would be considered an attack on the entire alliance.



3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment has conducted multiple warfighter exercises with multi-national partners in order to build joint interoperability between nations.



“This is going to make us a much better NATO force but also build the seeds for further training opportunities and experiences,” said Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry, during a training exercise in December.



Currently more than 1,100 Washington National Guard members are deployed overseas in support of on-going operations around the globe.