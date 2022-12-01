Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

Photo By Peter Chang | Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in...... read more read more Photo By Peter Chang | Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in Lewis County, Wash. The Guard members supported by filling sandbags and providing other needed support requests from the Incident Commander under the immediate response authority. Immediate Response Authority (IRA) outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18, authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang) see less | View Image Page

Following heavy rain, high winds and record-breaking snow, the Washington National Guard activated members to support flood response operations in Lewis County on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. This marks the second time the National Guard has responded to flooding this season.



“Our Guard members know that when a disaster happens they are needed, and our folks arrived in Lewis County quickly in order to help save lives and mitigate any more property damage in the area,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “They went right to work and accomplished that mission.”



Rivers in Lewis and Thurston County rose to record levels overnight. By morning, the local authorities had closed parts of Interstate 5, as well as many of the main roadways in the county. With the main roadways closed and a break in the weather, Daugherty activated members of the National Guard under the immediate response authority. Immediate response authority outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18 authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency.



“We knew in talking with the governor that a proclamation was coming but having a chance to get our folks on the ground right away was critical,” Daugherty said.



Guard members supported the city of Centralia by performing sand bagging operations in cooperation with the city, conservation corps and Army Corps of Engineers. By the end of the evening, rivers had receded faster than expected and the interstate and main roadways were able to open.



This was the second time since Thanksgiving that the National Guard activated members in support of flood operations. Days after the holiday, 40 members deployed to the town of Everson, a small community in Whatcom County, that was hit with heavy rains and melting snow from the Cascade Mountains.