Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

    Photo By Peter Chang | Members of the Washington National Guard responded to flooding on January 7, 2022, in...... read more read more

    CENTRALIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Story by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Following heavy rain, high winds and record-breaking snow, the Washington National Guard activated members to support flood response operations in Lewis County on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. This marks the second time the National Guard has responded to flooding this season.

    “Our Guard members know that when a disaster happens they are needed, and our folks arrived in Lewis County quickly in order to help save lives and mitigate any more property damage in the area,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “They went right to work and accomplished that mission.”

    Rivers in Lewis and Thurston County rose to record levels overnight. By morning, the local authorities had closed parts of Interstate 5, as well as many of the main roadways in the county. With the main roadways closed and a break in the weather, Daugherty activated members of the National Guard under the immediate response authority. Immediate response authority outlined in DoD Directive 3025.18 authorizes local commanders to take action to save lives, prevent human suffering or mitigate great property damage in a situation of urgency.

    “We knew in talking with the governor that a proclamation was coming but having a chance to get our folks on the ground right away was critical,” Daugherty said.

    Guard members supported the city of Centralia by performing sand bagging operations in cooperation with the city, conservation corps and Army Corps of Engineers. By the end of the evening, rivers had receded faster than expected and the interstate and main roadways were able to open.

    This was the second time since Thanksgiving that the National Guard activated members in support of flood operations. Days after the holiday, 40 members deployed to the town of Everson, a small community in Whatcom County, that was hit with heavy rains and melting snow from the Cascade Mountains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2022 10:38
    Story ID: 412785
    Location: CENTRALIA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding in Lewis County, WA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Floods
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT