Contract awarded to assess Red Hill facility operations and system integrity

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Peter Ahleong, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical service element superintendent for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFC), collects a water sample at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, Dec. 11, 2021. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded a firm fixed-price contract, valued at $1,454,033.00 to assess facility operations and system integrity of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii January 11. The contract’s period of performance is Jan. 18 to Apr. 30, 2022. Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Working Capital Funds totaling $1,454,033.00 were obligated at time of this award. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk is the contracting activity.