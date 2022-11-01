Contract awarded to assess Red Hill facility operations and system integrity

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded a firm fixed-price contract, valued at $1,454,033.00 to assess facility operations and system integrity of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii January 11. The contract’s period of performance is Jan. 18 to Apr. 30, 2022. Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Working Capital Funds totaling $1,454,033.00 were obligated at time of this award. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk is the contracting activity.
|01.11.2022
|01.11.2022 17:07
|412755
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|13
|1
