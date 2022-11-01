Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contract awarded to assess Red Hill facility operations and system integrity

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Story by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded a firm fixed-price contract, valued at $1,454,033.00 to assess facility operations and system integrity of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii January 11. The contract’s period of performance is Jan. 18 to Apr. 30, 2022. Fiscal Year 2022 Defense Working Capital Funds totaling $1,454,033.00 were obligated at time of this award. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk is the contracting activity.

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

