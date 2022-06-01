NAVFAC Contractors Flush and Filter Community Water System

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Jan. 06, 2021) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors filter and flush water from the Makalapa community water distribution system using granulated activated carbon filters. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with Hawai‘i Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
