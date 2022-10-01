NAVWAR Director of Contracts Receives Presidential Rank Award

Courtesy Photo | 211221-N-GC965-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Nancy Gunderson, Director of Contracts,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 211221-N-GC965-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Nancy Gunderson, Director of Contracts, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) poses for a candid photo in recognition of receiving the 2021 Presidential Rank Award. A Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service, and these awards are critical to recognizing the hard work and important contributions of dedicated civil servants in the American federal workforce. U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go/Released) see less | View Image Page

Announced by the Office of Personnel Management, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Director of Contracts Nancy Gunderson has been selected to receive the Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award for her ability to lead change and achieve measurable results in an effort to deliver effective and efficient services across NAVWAR and the Navy.



The Presidential Rank Award is presented by the President of the United States to those senior executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, accomplishments and service over an extended period of time. As one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service, this rank is notably presented to only five percent of Senior Executive Service career members.



“Nancy consistently employs command-wide teamwork and innovative solutions to successfully fulfill requirements that meet the demands of her customers,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope. “Her technical excellence coupled with a humble, confident leadership style inspires others, instills integrity, and achieves results. We are proud she is a member of our One NAVWAR!”



Gunderson is responsible for contract execution and oversight, encompassing over 13,000 contract actions and executing approximately $6.8 billion annually in support of NAVWAR’s Program Executive Offices and other organizations. She leads over 375 civilian and military contracting professionals located in San Diego; Washington, DC; Arlington, VA and Charleston, SC.



“Throughout my career, I had the opportunity to support challenging and important missions including NAVWAR’s, work with extremely intelligent and diligent professionals, and have the constant support of my family and friends,” said Gunderson. “This award, which I am very grateful to receive, is really a recognition of this trifecta, more so than of my own efforts.”



Gunderson is driving the command forward as a service-based, mission-aligned organization, evolving its culture toward customer satisfaction and realizing quantifiable improvements. She continually works to develop her staff into the leaders of tomorrow, recognizing their individual accomplishments and celebrating group successes. She engenders high morale and outstanding performance with the utmost grace, intent, and focus in support of NAVWAR, the Navy and the nation.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.