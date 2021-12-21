Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Director of Contracts Receives Presidential Rank Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    211221-N-GC965-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Nancy Gunderson, Director of Contracts, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) poses for a candid photo in recognition of receiving the 2021 Presidential Rank Award. A Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service, and these awards are critical to recognizing the hard work and important contributions of dedicated civil servants in the American federal workforce. U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go/Released)

    Contracting
    SES
    Gunderson
    Presidential Rank Award
    NAVWAR
    PRA

