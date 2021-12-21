211221-N-GC965-003 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Nancy Gunderson, Director of Contracts, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) poses for a candid photo in recognition of receiving the 2021 Presidential Rank Award. A Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service, and these awards are critical to recognizing the hard work and important contributions of dedicated civil servants in the American federal workforce. U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7006803 VIRIN: 211221-N-GC965-003 Resolution: 3486x1961 Size: 975.01 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Director of Contracts Receives Presidential Rank Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.